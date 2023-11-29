Brown posted 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds over 21 minutes in a 106-103 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Tuesday's contest marked Brown's second outing logging over 20 minutes, and he did not disappoint, supplying a remarkably efficient scoring performance. While Brown's increased usage stemmed from a hip injury to Anthony Edwards that forced him out of the game in the third quarter and the ongoing absence of Jaden McDaniels (ankle), Brown certainly took advantage of the opportunity and could continue to see increased playing time moving forward.