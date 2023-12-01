Brown is in the starting unit to play against the Jazz on Thursday.
Brown will move to the starting lineup with Anthony Edwards (hip) ruled out, and this will be the first time he'll play in the first unit. He's averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.
