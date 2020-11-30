Cook agreed Sunday with the Timberwolves on a training-camp deal, aKeith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cook hit free agency this offseason after the Nuggets elected to rescind the qualifying offer for his two-way contract. In addition to Denver, the 23-year-old spent time with the Cavaliers as an undrafted rookie in 2019-20, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per game over 13 NBA appearances. Cook is unlikely to break camp with Minnesota, but expect the organization to find a roster spot for him with its G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.