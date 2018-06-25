Timberwolves' Tyler Nelson: Secures summer league invite

Nelson will join the Timberwolves' summer league roster, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Nelson spent the last four years at Fairfield and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 36.5 minutes. While he wasn't selected during the 2018 NBA Draft, he'll now get the chance to join the Timberwolves' summer league roster with the hope of impressing and earning a training camp invite. Nelson has an uphill battle to make a final regular season roster and could start the year in the G-League.