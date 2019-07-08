Wallace was claimed off waivers by the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The California product was recently cut loose by the Clippers in the aftermath of Kawhi Leonard's signing and Paul George's deal but he didn't last long on the free-agent market. Wallace had a disappointing season last year, averaging just 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds over 62 games played. The 24-year-old will look for a fresh start with Minnesota moving forward and will compete for minutes at the point-guard position.