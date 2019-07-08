Timberwolves' Tyrone Wallace: Claimed by Timberwolves
Wallace was claimed off waivers by the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The California product was recently cut loose by the Clippers in the aftermath of Kawhi Leonard's signing and Paul George's deal but he didn't last long on the free-agent market. Wallace had a disappointing season last year, averaging just 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds over 62 games played. The 24-year-old will look for a fresh start with Minnesota moving forward and will compete for minutes at the point-guard position.
More News
-
Tyrone Wallace: Cut by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Scoreless in six minutes•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Dropped from rotation•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Season-high 15 points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Appears in second straight game•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.