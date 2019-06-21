Battle has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Battle, a two-time All-ACC team selected, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals with Syracuse.

