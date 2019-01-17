Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Avoids long-term injury

Jones will have his sprained left ankle encased in a walking boot for the next several days and will be considered day to day after the boot is removed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After it was reported that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, a long-term absence looked like a real possibility for the point guard. Fortunately, Wojnarowski's report suggests that Jones' injury isn't nearly as significant, though it's probably safe to rule him out for Friday's game against the Spurs and Sunday's game against the Suns for now. With both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose back in action Tuesday, Jones' fantasy outlook was already trending downward before the injury, so the Duke product likely won't be a must-hold player in most leagues where he's currently rostered.