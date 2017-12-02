Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Back to limited bench role
Jones did not score and had two assists in ten minutes in Friday's loss at Oklahoma City. He was 0-for-2 from the field.
Jones had averaged 11.3 points, 6.5 assists and four steals per game over 38.5 minutes the previous four games with Jeff Teague sidelined with an Achilles injury. It's surprising that Jones didn't get more playing time off the bench given his recent success where he also shined on defense. However, head coach Tom Thibodeau likes to give his starters heavy minutes.
