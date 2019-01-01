Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Career-high 13 dimes in start

Jones contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Jones drew the start at point guard with Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose both nursing ankle injuries and tallied a career high in assists while producing a season high scoring total as well. Teague has missed eight straight while Rose has missed two, and Jones has filled in capably as the starter in consecutive contests. Wednesday's matchup against a stingy Celtics defense will probably prove more challenging, but regardless Jones will likely remain a decent option in daily leagues if he draws another start.