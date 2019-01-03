Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Continues steady play as starter
Jones tallied 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, four steals, and one rebound in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Celtics.
Jones drew his third straight start with Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) still sidelined. It's unclear whether either (or both) will be ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Magic, but if not Jones will likely be a bargain once again in daily leagues. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games, dished out at least five dimes in all five, and swiped at least four steals three times during the same stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Career-high 13 dimes in start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: In line for another start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes four steals in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to backup role•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Sunday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.