Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Continues steady play as starter

Jones tallied 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, four steals, and one rebound in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Celtics.

Jones drew his third straight start with Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) still sidelined. It's unclear whether either (or both) will be ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Magic, but if not Jones will likely be a bargain once again in daily leagues. Moreover, he has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games, dished out at least five dimes in all five, and swiped at least four steals three times during the same stretch.