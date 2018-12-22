Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Could see more playing time Sunday

Jones had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), and three assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-98 loss to San Antonio.

Jones played 25 minutes, putting up a modest stat line of just 10 points and three assists. Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the game was Derrick Rose (ankle) leaving early and not returning. It remains to be seen whether this was simply a case of the game being over or if the injury will force him to miss additional time. If he does indeed miss time, Jones would almost certainly move into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague (ankle) also on the sidelines.