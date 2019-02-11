Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Deemed doubtful for Monday

The Timberwolves are listing Jones as doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers.

For the first time since sustaining the sprained left ankle Jan. 15 in Philadelphia, Jones demonstrated a tangible sign of progress by participating in Sunday's practice without contact, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. While Jones will likely remain unavailable Monday and through the All-Star break, there's a chance he could play Wednesday versus the Rockets if he's able to take contact during full-court workouts Tuesday.