Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Deemed doubtful for Monday
The Timberwolves are listing Jones as doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers.
For the first time since sustaining the sprained left ankle Jan. 15 in Philadelphia, Jones demonstrated a tangible sign of progress by participating in Sunday's practice without contact, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. While Jones will likely remain unavailable Monday and through the All-Star break, there's a chance he could play Wednesday versus the Rockets if he's able to take contact during full-court workouts Tuesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Officially out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Likely out until after All-Star break•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled inactive Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...