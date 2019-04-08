Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Dishes out 13 dimes
Jones totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 assists and five rebounds over 35 minutes Sunday against the Thunder.
Jones was one of four Minnesota starters to finish in double figures, but he was most impressive when distributing the basketball. He's handed out 10 or more assists in two of his previous four contests and has racked up 10 or more points in each of those matchups. He'll look to finish the final two games of the regular season on a high note.
