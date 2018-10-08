Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Does a bit of everything Sunday

Jones finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Jones once again flashed his fantasy upside Sunday with a nice across the board performance. The free-throw efficiency was a bit of a downer on an otherwise positive night. If Jones can find his way to 20 plus minutes per night then he is worth a look at the end of drafts for his assists and steals upside. This, however, seems unlikely given his role over the past two seasons.