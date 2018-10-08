Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Does a bit of everything Sunday
Jones finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason loss to Milwaukee.
Jones once again flashed his fantasy upside Sunday with a nice across the board performance. The free-throw efficiency was a bit of a downer on an otherwise positive night. If Jones can find his way to 20 plus minutes per night then he is worth a look at the end of drafts for his assists and steals upside. This, however, seems unlikely given his role over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Game 4•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Three assists in loss•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.