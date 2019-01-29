Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Jones (ankle) failed to practice Tuesday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Jones was spotted in street clothes shooting some free throws following Tuesday's practice, giving off the impression that he wasn't healthy enough to participate. His status for Wednesday's contest remains up in the air, although another update should surface closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out again Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out for fifth straight Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out for Sunday's tilt•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Avoids long-term injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...