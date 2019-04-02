Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Double-doubles in loss

Jones finished with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Jones finished with a double-double in Monday's loss, handing out 10 helpers to go with an efficient 14 points. Jones has now started 10 straight games at point guard with a litany of injuries to the Timberwolves' backcourt, but he's been underwhelming. Jones has averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes in those contests. He doesn't offer much fantasy upside.