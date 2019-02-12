Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets

Jones (ankle) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with Houston.

Jones has missed the Timberwolves' last 12 games due to his ankle injury and has been expected to return after the All-Star break. He's been able to participate in non-contact practice and if he can upgrade to contact practices he could play Wednesday. If Jones is ultimately held out he'll look to return against Knicks next week Friday.

