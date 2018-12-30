Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start Sunday

Jones is starting at point guard Sunday against the Heat.

With both Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out in Miami, Jones will slot in as the starting point guard. He hasn't been much of a scoring threat lately (7.7 ppg over his last six games), but he should see more opportunities to score Sunday.

