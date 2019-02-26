Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Sacramento

Jones will start at point guard Monday against the Kings, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jeff Teague (knee) has been ruled out of the contest, so Jones will get the nod as the starting ball handler. Derrick Rose and Jones are expected to handle the majority of the load at point guard, although Jerryd Bayless could also benefit from Teague's absence. In Jones' previous three starts, he's averaging 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 3.3 steals.