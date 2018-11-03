Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Warriors
Jones will start at point guard Friday against Golden State, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Jeff Teague (knee) unavailable to take the court, it's Jones who gets the nod despite a 50-point performance by Derrick Rose in Minnesota's last contest. Both Jones and Rose figure to share point guard duties until Teague is ready to return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable vs. Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: MRI on foot comes back negative•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Late scratch for Wednesday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes three steals in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Struggles with shot in season opener•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times