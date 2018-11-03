Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Warriors

Jones will start at point guard Friday against Golden State, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Jeff Teague (knee) unavailable to take the court, it's Jones who gets the nod despite a 50-point performance by Derrick Rose in Minnesota's last contest. Both Jones and Rose figure to share point guard duties until Teague is ready to return.

