Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Eight dimes in loss
Jones produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Jones scored in double-digits for the fourth straight game, handing out a healthy eight assists in Tuesday's loss. Jones has seen his playing time rise to 33 minutes per game over his last four contests, producing averages of 12.3 points, 7.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in that span. Expect similar production as the season wanes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Produces another strong game•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Puts up a donut Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Productive in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Terrific in spot start•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...