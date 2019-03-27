Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Eight dimes in loss

Jones produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Jones scored in double-digits for the fourth straight game, handing out a healthy eight assists in Tuesday's loss. Jones has seen his playing time rise to 33 minutes per game over his last four contests, producing averages of 12.3 points, 7.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in that span. Expect similar production as the season wanes.