Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Excellent all-around effort in Sunday's win
Jones contributed nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, seven steals, four rebounds and two blocks across 39 minutes during a 119-108 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Jones got another start with Jeff Teague (Achilles) sidelined and played excellently with contributions across the board. The seven steals is an absurd number, after he had picked up four steals in the previous game. After this performance, Jones may have earned himself some more minutes when Teague returns.
