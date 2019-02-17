Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Expected back after break

The Timberwolves expect to get Jones (ankle) back for their first game after the All-Star break, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Jones hasn't played since Jan. 15 while working back from a severely sprained left ankle, but he began to increase his activity level before the break and should bet set to return when the Wolves resume play in New York City on Friday. Jones could be limited, initially, but he'll eventually return to his role as one of the first guards off the bench. With Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose both back to full health, Jerryd Bayless and Isaiah Canaan will sink back to lesser roles.