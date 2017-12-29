Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Five assists in move to starting lineup
Jones started at point guard and scored six points with five assists, four rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee. He played through a dislocated left pinkie, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jones was 0-for-2 from three-point range and 2-of-5 from the floor. He may not take many shots, but he should produce decent assist totals and defensive stats while getting significant minutes at point guard with Jeff Teague out with a knee injury. Teague may be out several weeks or more, so Jones should be a top free agent addition in most formats where available. Jones downplayed his hand injury after the game and since he was able to return to action, it's not likely to be a major problem.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 15 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores seven points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Back to limited bench role•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Heading back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 41 minutes in start•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...