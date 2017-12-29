Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Five assists in move to starting lineup

Jones started at point guard and scored six points with five assists, four rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee. He played through a dislocated left pinkie, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jones was 0-for-2 from three-point range and 2-of-5 from the floor. He may not take many shots, but he should produce decent assist totals and defensive stats while getting significant minutes at point guard with Jeff Teague out with a knee injury. Teague may be out several weeks or more, so Jones should be a top free agent addition in most formats where available. Jones downplayed his hand injury after the game and since he was able to return to action, it's not likely to be a major problem.