Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Full participant at practice

Jones (ankle) went through a full practice Thursday, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

This is a major step in the right direction for Jones, who hasn't played in more than a month due to a sprained left ankle. It's still unclear if he'll be available for Friday's game in New York, but the Duke product should be back in the mix within the next handful of days.

