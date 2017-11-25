Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets extended action with Teague out
Jones scored eight points with six assists, four steals and six rebounds in 33 minutes in Friday's loss to Orlando.
Jeff Teague missed Friday's game with a sore right Achilles' tendon, so Jones got extended playing time. Although Jones is the backup point guard, Aaron Brooks got the start at the point. It likely was just a nominal start as Jones would be the point guard to get the most minutes if Teague remains out.
