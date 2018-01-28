Play

Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets more time with Teague ailing

Jones scored 13 points with five assists in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets. He played the entire fourth quarter with Jeff Teague getting rest due to a sore ankle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It sounds like Teague missed the fourth quarter as a precaution and since Jones was playing well. Still, Jones could see increased minutes or even start Monday at Atlanta.

