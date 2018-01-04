Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets post-game stitches
Jones went to get stitches on his lip after Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jones cut his lip open after drawing a foul on Quincy Acy with just 30 seconds left in the game. While he was able to reenter the game shortly after initially being subbed out, it turns out the cut is serious enough to warrant stitches. At this point, there has been no indication that he will be forced to miss any time, though his status should be monitored leading up to Friday's matchup with the Celtics. In four starts with Jeff Teague (knee) sidelined, Jones is averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per contest.
