Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets qualifying offer
Jones was extended a qualifying offer by the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jones will now be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Timberwolves will have the ability to match any offer he receives. The Duke product has struggled to assert himself through four NBA seasons, though he did start a career-high 23 games last season amid injuries to Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose.
