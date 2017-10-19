Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets significant time off bench

Jones scored three points with two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio. He played point guard late in the fourth quarter when the game was close over starter Jeff Teague.

Jones was impressive on the defensive end (plus-9 in plus-minus) and had the offense moving despite the lack of his counting stats. Meanwhile Teague was a minus-17 in plus-minus, so head coach Tom Thibodeau may not have liked Teague's defensive effort. Jones played nearly as many minutes as Teague (25 minutes), but we wouldn't expect that to continue. However, it looks like Jones could have a much larger role off the bench than expected.