Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable
Jones (knee) participated during Wednesday's morning shootaround and remains questionable for Game 5 against Houston, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jones missed Game 4 due to a sore knee, which could end up keeping him sidelined for Game 5. He's had a spotty role during the series, playing seven minutes each in Games 1 and 3, but 29 minutes during Game 2. In the event that he's sidelined again, Derrick Rose should continue playing a significant role. He's averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 23.5 minutes.
