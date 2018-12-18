Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Hands out 10 dimes in victory
Jones had 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over Sacramento.
Jones dished out a season-high 10 assists Monday as the Timberwolves blew out the Sacramento Kings. Jones basically split the point-guard minutes with Derrick Rose in what was his best game of the season so far. Despite this performance, Jones can be left on the waivers in most formats.
