Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Heading back to bench

Jones, with Jeff Teague (Achilles) available and starting, will head back to the bench, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Jones had seen huge run over the past four games, averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals across 38.5 minutes per game. But, with Teague back, he'll head back to the bench.