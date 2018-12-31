Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: In line for another start
Jones is expected to make another start at point guard Monday against the Pelicans with both Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest.
Assuming both Teague and Rose sit out, it will mark the eighth consecutive absence for the former and the second straight for the latter. While the two were sidelined in Sunday's 113-104 win over the Heat, Jones produced an impressive well-rounded stat line, finishing with 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds across 36 minutes. Another huge workload likely awaits Jones again, making him an appealing low-cost option in daily formats and an attractive short-term pickup in season-long leagues.
