Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Late scratch for Wednesday's game
Jones has been ruled out of Wednesdays' game against the Jazz with right foot soreness, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jones experienced some discomfort in his right foot while warming up for Wednesday's game. Jones was in line for a larger role, as starting point guard Jeff Teague was also ruled out. With Jones out, Derrick Rose and Josh Okogie will see most of the minutes at the guard. Jones' next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Warriors, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes three steals in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Struggles with shot in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Does a bit of everything Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...