Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Late scratch for Wednesday's game

Jones has been ruled out of Wednesdays' game against the Jazz with right foot soreness, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Jones experienced some discomfort in his right foot while warming up for Wednesday's game. Jones was in line for a larger role, as starting point guard Jeff Teague was also ruled out. With Jones out, Derrick Rose and Josh Okogie will see most of the minutes at the guard. Jones' next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Warriors, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.