Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Leads bench with 15 points

Jones scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 win against New Orleans.

After scoring a combined seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in his last three games, Jones was a rather efficient 6-of-9 for a bench-leading 15 points Saturday. A bench scoring performance like this one is rare for the guard. For the season, he has scored at least 10 points in only eight games this season. Four of those double-digit scoring nights have happened since January 6. While he was impressive as a reserve Saturday, Jones has limited potential as a bench scorer.