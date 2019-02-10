Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Likely out until after All-Star break
Jones (ankle) will "probably" be out until after the All-Star break, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Jones, who has been missed the last 11 contests with a hampering left ankle sprain, was a limited participant at practice Sunday (no contact) and will unlikely return before the All-Star break. Jones has not played since suffering the ankle injury back on Jan. 15 against the 76ers. The Duke product is currently averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 assists across 43 appearances this season.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...