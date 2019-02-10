Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Likely out until after All-Star break

Jones (ankle) will "probably" be out until after the All-Star break, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who has been missed the last 11 contests with a hampering left ankle sprain, was a limited participant at practice Sunday (no contact) and will unlikely return before the All-Star break. Jones has not played since suffering the ankle injury back on Jan. 15 against the 76ers. The Duke product is currently averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 assists across 43 appearances this season.