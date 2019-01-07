Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Minutes down following bench move
Jones tallied three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four steals and two rebounds across 19 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.
On the bench for the second straight game following Jeff Teague's recent return from an ankle injury, Jones managed to deliver another quality assist and steal total. While Jones has shown the ability to excel in those categories when given extended run, it's unlikely he'll be able to remain a consistently useful production source while he's stuck in a 20-minute role. Jones' playing time could plunge further once Derrick Rose (ankle) is cleared to return, perhaps as soon as Friday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Continues steady play as starter•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Career-high 13 dimes in start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: In line for another start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes four steals in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.