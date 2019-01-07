Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Minutes down following bench move

Jones tallied three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four steals and two rebounds across 19 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.

On the bench for the second straight game following Jeff Teague's recent return from an ankle injury, Jones managed to deliver another quality assist and steal total. While Jones has shown the ability to excel in those categories when given extended run, it's unlikely he'll be able to remain a consistently useful production source while he's stuck in a 20-minute role. Jones' playing time could plunge further once Derrick Rose (ankle) is cleared to return, perhaps as soon as Friday against the Mavericks.