Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: MRI on foot comes back negative

Jones underwent an MRI on his injured right foot, which came back negative, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The MRI results ruled out any significant injuries, and right now the team is referring to his injury as right foot inflammation. There hasn't been a timetable announced yet, however the clean MRI is a good sign. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Warriors.

