Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: MRI on foot comes back negative
Jones underwent an MRI on his injured right foot, which came back negative, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The MRI results ruled out any significant injuries, and right now the team is referring to his injury as right foot inflammation. There hasn't been a timetable announced yet, however the clean MRI is a good sign. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Late scratch for Wednesday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes three steals in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Struggles with shot in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Does a bit of everything Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Wednesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...