Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nears double-double in loss

Jones played 28 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks, finishing with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Though the Timberwolves opened their post-All-Star break schedule with a back-to-back set, Jones didn't face any playing-time restrictions for either contest, despite having missed 13 straight games prior to the break with an ankle injury. In fact, Jones actually saw his minutes rise Saturday, with the elevated run nearly allowing him to notch his third double-double of 2018-19. With most of the Wolves' starters struggling on the night, interim coach Ryan Saunders leaned more heavily than usual on the bench, so it's not expected that Jones will approach this level of playing time in most games.