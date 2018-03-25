Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nice thievery Saturday

Jones totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to the 76ers.

Jones provided some nice play off the bench Saturday, outplaying Jeff Teague on his way to his best performance in some time. The starters were limited, giving the second unit a chance to show what they can do. Jones flashed his upside once again, although, it will likely count for nothing in the next game. He is always worth keeping an eye on but the team's rotations do not allow for him to get consistent playing time.