Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Not on report
Jones (ankle) is not on the Wolves' injury report ahead of Friday's game in New York, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
Jones went through a full practice Thursday, and given this latest development, all signs point to him getting back on the floor Friday night. The backup guard has been nursing a rather severe ankle sprain that's kept him on the shelf since Jan. 15.
