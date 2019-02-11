Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Officially out Monday
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as it was reported earlier in the week that the point guard would "probably" be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Jones was able to participate in non-contact practice Sunday, however, and could potentially return for Wednesday's game against the Rockets if he's able to take contact during Tuesday's full-court workouts.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Deemed doubtful for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Likely out until after All-Star break•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled inactive Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...