Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Officially out Monday

Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as it was reported earlier in the week that the point guard would "probably" be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Jones was able to participate in non-contact practice Sunday, however, and could potentially return for Wednesday's game against the Rockets if he's able to take contact during Tuesday's full-court workouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories