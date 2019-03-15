Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: One assist shy of double-double

Jones managed 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Jazz.

Jones filled in capably as the starter once again with Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow) sidelined. Jones has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, combining for 41 points while sinking 18-of-29 field goal attempts and five-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. It's possible Teague and/or Rose will be healthy enough to return for Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, but without anything to play for it's also fairly likely that the Timberwolves play it safe with their veterans down the stretch.