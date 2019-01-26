Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out again Sunday

Jones (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Jazz.

Jones will miss a sixth straight game Sunday, and the Timberwolves are expected to be thin in the backcourt once more with Derrick Rose (ankle) questionable and Jeff Teague (foot) out. If all three end up sidelined, Jerryd Bayless would presumably make a second straight start.

