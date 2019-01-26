Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out again Sunday
Jones (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Jazz.
Jones will miss a sixth straight game Sunday, and the Timberwolves are expected to be thin in the backcourt once more with Derrick Rose (ankle) questionable and Jeff Teague (foot) out. If all three end up sidelined, Jerryd Bayless would presumably make a second straight start.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out for fifth straight Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out for Sunday's tilt•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Avoids long-term injury•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sprains ankle, X-rays negative•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....