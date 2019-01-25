Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out for fifth straight Friday

Jones (ankle) will be inactive during Friday's matchup against Utah.

As expected, Jones will be missing his fifth straight contest due to a lingering left ankle sprain which he suffered back Jan. 15. The Timberwolves may end up being shorthanded at the point-guard position against the Jazz on Friday, as Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are both tabbed as questionable.

More News
Our Latest Stories