Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Out for fifth straight Friday
Jones (ankle) will be inactive during Friday's matchup against Utah.
As expected, Jones will be missing his fifth straight contest due to a lingering left ankle sprain which he suffered back Jan. 15. The Timberwolves may end up being shorthanded at the point-guard position against the Jazz on Friday, as Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are both tabbed as questionable.
