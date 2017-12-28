Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 15 minutes in victory
Jones had just four points on 2-of-3 shooting while adding four rebounds and nothing else in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 victory over the Nuggets.
Jones saw limited minutes but played down the stretch in the overtime victory. Jeff Teague went down late in the game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury and could be forced to miss extended time. If this is the case, Jones would seemingly assume the role as the teams starting point-guard. He played this role earlier in the season with some nice performances and will likely look to produce similar value once again. He is probably worth grabbing if he is available to see what happens with the Teague injury.
