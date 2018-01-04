Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 37 minutes Wednesday
Jones recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-97 loss to the Nets.
Jeff Teague's (knee) absence has opened the door for more playing time for Tyus Jones, who earned 37 minutes Wednesday night. The lack of assists is unsettling with that many minutes, but it was encouraging to see Jones hoist up more shots from the floor while playing alongside offensive juggernauts in Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. His defense and situation should allow him to be a quality fill-in for Jeff Teague, who could be sidelined multiple weeks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Five assists in move to starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 15 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores seven points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Back to limited bench role•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Heading back to bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...