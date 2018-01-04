Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 37 minutes Wednesday

Jones recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 98-97 loss to the Nets.

Jeff Teague's (knee) absence has opened the door for more playing time for Tyus Jones, who earned 37 minutes Wednesday night. The lack of assists is unsettling with that many minutes, but it was encouraging to see Jones hoist up more shots from the floor while playing alongside offensive juggernauts in Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. His defense and situation should allow him to be a quality fill-in for Jeff Teague, who could be sidelined multiple weeks.