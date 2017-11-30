Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays 41 minutes in start
Jones compiled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over New Orleans.
With Jeff Teague (Achilles) missing his fourth consecutive game, Jones was impressive yet again. Over the four-game period, Jones has averages of 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4 steals. While these are going to hold only until Teague returns, it demonstrates his upside, and perhaps puts forward a case for more minutes. Jones has clearly established himself as the backup point-guard, and is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues and dynasty formats.
