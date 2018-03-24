Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays just 14 minutes in victory
Jones accumulated five points (5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over New York.
Jones saw just 14 minutes of action despite the absence of Derrick Rose (ankle). He has been trending in the wrong direction for some time now and has failed to land a field-goal in each of his last three games. This downward spiral has taken away any value he had in a lot of leagues and is now just an option in the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores eight in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets more time with Teague ailing•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Records season-high eight assists•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Quiet in Friday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...