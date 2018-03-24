Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays just 14 minutes in victory

Jones accumulated five points (5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over New York.

Jones saw just 14 minutes of action despite the absence of Derrick Rose (ankle). He has been trending in the wrong direction for some time now and has failed to land a field-goal in each of his last three games. This downward spiral has taken away any value he had in a lot of leagues and is now just an option in the deepest of formats.